Nov 8 Leadmedia Group SA :

* Announced on Monday signing of contract with Bracknor Fund Ltd for establishment of flexible bond financing line by issuing a maximum number of 300 convertible bonds with face value of 10,000 euros each with warrants attached

* Bonds to be issued in 6 tranches of 50 convertible bonds each

* Bond issue valued at 3 million euros in total

* Issue is subject to shareholders' approval

* Bonds will carry no interest and will have maturity of 12 months

(Gdynia Newsroom)