BRIEF-Platige Image unit signs BDM with Netflix Entertainment, Interborough, Antimatter
* ITS UNIT, PLATIGE FILMS SP. Z O.O., SIGNS BINDING DEAL MEMORANDUM (BDM) WITH NETFLIX ENTERTAINMENT LLC, INTERBOROUGH INC. AND ANTIMATTER INC
Nov 8 Leadmedia Group SA :
* Announced on Monday signing of contract with Bracknor Fund Ltd for establishment of flexible bond financing line by issuing a maximum number of 300 convertible bonds with face value of 10,000 euros each with warrants attached
* Bonds to be issued in 6 tranches of 50 convertible bonds each
* Bond issue valued at 3 million euros in total
* Issue is subject to shareholders' approval
* Bonds will carry no interest and will have maturity of 12 months
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing