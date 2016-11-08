Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
Nov 8 Firma Oponiarska Debica SA (Debica) :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 451.3 million zlotys ($115.17 million) versus 471.5 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net profit 22.3 million zlotys versus 29.6 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 operating profit 19.2 million zlotys versus 26.8 million zlotys last year
Source text: bit.ly/2eQrvs2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9185 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.