Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Selectirente SA :
* Announced on Monday Q3 revenue of 3.8 million euros ($4.2 million)
* 9M revenue of 11.3 million euros versus 10.7 million euros year ago
* Is confident in its ability to generate solid results for FY 2016 and yearly performance increasing again
* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. APPROVES A DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES A COMMON STOCK QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE