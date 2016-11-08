Nov 8 Selectirente SA :

* Announced on Monday Q3 revenue of 3.8 million euros ($4.2 million)

* 9M revenue of 11.3 million euros versus 10.7 million euros year ago

* Is confident in its ability to generate solid results for FY 2016 and yearly performance increasing again

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)