Nov 8 Imperial Brands Plc

* Imperial brands cfo sees 2017 earnings growth in low single digits (not around 4 percent) versus medium-term target of 4-8 percent

* Imperial brands ceo says tobacco industry consolidation is "not impossible but very difficult"

* Imperial brands ceo says aims to reduce brand portfolio to about 125 brands, down from 184 now

* Imperial brands exec says not planning to launch tobacco heating product but keeping an eye on developments