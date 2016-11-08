Nov 8 Azimut Holding SpA :

* Said on Monday it is out from the application of the CRD IV

* It received its removal by the Bank of Italy from the Securities Investment Firms (SIM) register

* The remaining 1.0 euro per share dividend equivalent to a total of about 133 million euros ($147.02 million) will be paid on Nov. 23

* Exit from the application of the CRD IV results in the release of a portion of regulatory capital for buy-backs, acquisitions and dividends in the forthcoming years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)