Nov 8 Borgosesia SpA :

* Said on Monday that its savings shareholders did not approve the elimination of the nominal value of 1.20 euro per share

* Savings shareholders did not approve the elimination from the by-laws of the following paragraph: "a reduction of the share capital due to losses does not result in a reduction of the nominal value of savings shares except for the part of the loss that exceeds the total nominal value of the other shares"

* Savings shareholders did not approve how to execute the cancellation of 7 million ordinary shares without a reduction of the share capital

