Nov 8 Borgosesia SpA :
* Said on Monday that its savings shareholders did not
approve the elimination of the nominal value of 1.20 euro per
share
* Savings shareholders did not approve the elimination from
the by-laws of the following paragraph: "a reduction of the
share capital due to losses does not result in a reduction of
the nominal value of savings shares except for the part of the
loss that exceeds the total nominal value of the other shares"
* Savings shareholders did not approve how to execute the
cancellation of 7 million ordinary shares without a reduction of
the share capital
