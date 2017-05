Nov 8 Tiptree Financial Inc

* Book value per share, as exchanged was $9.93 as of sept 30, 2016, up 11.6% compared to $8.90 as of dec 31, 2015

* Tiptree reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue rose 11 percent to $134.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.19

* Tiptree financial inc - adjusted ebitda from continuing operations of $20.1 million for quarter, up from $4.9 million in prior year period