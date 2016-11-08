BRIEF-Huegli Holding says at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16 per bearer share
* at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16.00 per bearer share and CHF 8.00 per registered share at previous year's level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Italian beverage group Davide Campari:
* Chief Financial Officer Paolo Marchesini tells analysts he expects acquisition of Grand Marnier to have a smaller positive impact on profit in Q4 than in Q3
* Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz tells analysts that the United States has become the biggest market for the group in Q3 and its importance will grow further in the future thanks to the acquisition of Grand Marnier Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16.00 per bearer share and CHF 8.00 per registered share at previous year's level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Target Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales and set an optimistic tone for the year, saying its full-year profit could come in at the higher end of its forecast.