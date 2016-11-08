STOCKHOLM Nov 8 EQT AB

* Says EQT Expansion Capital II fund and René Marius Köhler sell its entire investment in e-commerce company Internetstores to SIGNA Retail

* Says management to stay, Markus Winter becomes CEO and founder René Marius Köhler becomes chairman of the board

* Says Internetstores employs about 400 people in Esslingen am Neckar, Berlin and Stockholm (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom)