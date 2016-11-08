BRIEF-Banco Popular launches sale of 2.86 pct of its stake in Merlin Properties
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
STOCKHOLM Nov 8 EQT AB
* Says EQT Expansion Capital II fund and René Marius Köhler sell its entire investment in e-commerce company Internetstores to SIGNA Retail
* Says management to stay, Markus Winter becomes CEO and founder René Marius Köhler becomes chairman of the board
* Says Internetstores employs about 400 people in Esslingen am Neckar, Berlin and Stockholm (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom)
WASHINGTON, May 17 The U.S. State Department's legal office has reminded employees not to promote private interests on social media after its online accounts publicized President Donald Trump's private Florida resort and his daughter Ivanka Trump's new book.