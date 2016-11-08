LONDON Nov 8 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European shares turn slightly negative

** STOXX 600 down 0.2 pct in choppy trade

** Results weigh on Securitas, Vestas, ArcelorMittal

** Though AB Foods jumps after update, sees Brexit benefit

** Wall Street opens lower on election day

** Coverage of European stock markets will begin at 0500 GMT on Wednesday. Be sure to join us on the blog for pre-market reaction to the U.S. election and more (Reporting by Kit Rees)