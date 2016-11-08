BRIEF-Banco Popular launches sale of 2.86 pct of its stake in Merlin Properties
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
Summary:
** European shares turn slightly negative
** STOXX 600 down 0.2 pct in choppy trade
** Results weigh on Securitas, Vestas, ArcelorMittal
** Though AB Foods jumps after update, sees Brexit benefit
** Wall Street opens lower on election day
** Coverage of European stock markets will begin at 0500 GMT on Wednesday. Be sure to join us on the blog for pre-market reaction to the U.S. election and more (Reporting by Kit Rees)
