Nov 8 Nikkei:

* Kitazawa Sangyo net profit likely rose 43 percent on the year to 180 million yen ($1.71 million) for the April-September half - Nikkei

* Kitazawa Sangyo co ltd's sales apparently increased 11 percent to about 9 billion yen for the April-Sept half- Nikkei

* Kitazawa Sangyo co ltd sees sales growing 4% to 17.3 billion yen and net profit rising 23% to 220 million yen for the year ending March 2017 - Nikkei Source text: [ID:t.co/fyKddRud2Z] Further company coverage: