Nov 8 Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti tells analyst call:

* Reclassified three unlikely-to-pay (UTP) loans worth around 600 million euros as non-performing (NPL) in Q3

* Gross NPLs rose to 11.22 billion euros at end-September from 10.33 billion euros at end-June - slide

* Gross UTP loans fell to 9.07 billion euros at end-September from 9.63 billion euros at end-June - slide Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)