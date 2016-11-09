Nov 9 Carlsberg

* Q3 revenue 17.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.65 billion) versus 17.956 billion seen in Reuters poll

* Says 2016 organic operating profit growth is now anticipated to be around 5 percent (previously low-single-digit percentages growth)

* Says now sees a translation impact of -550 million Danish crowns (previously -600 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6017 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)