* 9-Month earnings after taxes (EAT) amounted to minus 3.3
million euros ($-3.70 million), compared to minus 3.4 million
euros in previous year
* Q3 order intake with 32.2 million euros within guidance
* Q3 sales increased slightly compared to Q3 2015 and came
in at 39.1 million euros (Q3 2015: 38.3 million euros)
* Order backlog amounted to 110.9 million euros at Sept. 30
(Sept. 30, 2015: 92.1 million euros)
* For current 2016 fiscal year, company continues to
anticipate group sales in range of 170 - 180 million
euros(previous year: 148.5 million euros) and EBIT of 9 - 13
million euros (previous year: 5.0 million euros)
* Continue to expect that sales in 2017 fiscal year will be
in range of approximately 160 million euros
