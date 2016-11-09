Nov 9 PCC Exol SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its Q3 revenue was 138.7 million zlotys ($35.73 million) versus 135.8 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit 8.3 million zlotys versus 8.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit 4.5 million zlotys versus 5.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Said 9-month net profit positively impacted by the increase in the margin on sales to a level of 16.8 pct, improvement of the operating result by about 1 million zlotys and lower financial costs

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8816 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)