Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Gobarto SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its Q3 revenue was 372.2 million zlotys ($95.5 million) versus 379.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 9.3 million zlotys versus 2.1 million zlotys
* Q3 net profit 6.9 million zlotys versus loss 245,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8969 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos