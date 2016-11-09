(Updates with more details after presentation)

* Q3 net interest income 299.9 million Norwegian crowns ($37 million) versus 242.4 million crowns year ago

* Q3 loan losses 11.3 million crowns, corresponding to a loss rate of 0.07 percent, versus 7.8 million crowns (0.06 percent) year ago

* Says expects loan losses of around 0.07-0.09 percent in Q4, sees no alarming signs in loan book

* Says as the portfolio of unsecured lending grows and matures an increase in related losses is expected

* Losses related to mortgages and car loans are expected to remain at normalised historic levels

* Q3 net income 154.1 million crowns versus 79.7 million crowns year ago

* Will continue to monitor macro situation and keep "a close eye on housing prices"

* Says is well prepared for tightening of lending practices as proposed by the Norwegian FSA, it does not constitute a need to make any major changes

* Expects a relatively stable development in the net interest margin in the fourth quarter Source text for Eikon:

