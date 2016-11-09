BRIEF-Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc says Q1 net income rises 11 pct
* Reports 11 percent growth in net income for Q1 to 2.3 billion pesos
(Updates with more details after presentation)
Nov 9 Skandiabanken ASA :
* Q3 net interest income 299.9 million Norwegian crowns ($37 million) versus 242.4 million crowns year ago
* Q3 loan losses 11.3 million crowns, corresponding to a loss rate of 0.07 percent, versus 7.8 million crowns (0.06 percent) year ago
* Says expects loan losses of around 0.07-0.09 percent in Q4, sees no alarming signs in loan book
* Says as the portfolio of unsecured lending grows and matures an increase in related losses is expected
* Losses related to mortgages and car loans are expected to remain at normalised historic levels
* Q3 net income 154.1 million crowns versus 79.7 million crowns year ago
* Will continue to monitor macro situation and keep "a close eye on housing prices"
* Says is well prepared for tightening of lending practices as proposed by the Norwegian FSA, it does not constitute a need to make any major changes
* Expects a relatively stable development in the net interest margin in the fourth quarter Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1673 Norwegian crowns) (Camilla Knudsen)
* Reports 11 percent growth in net income for Q1 to 2.3 billion pesos
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said on Tuesday that there was no change in the government's stance that Tokyo would carefully watch the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's operations.