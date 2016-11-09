Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Artifex Mundi SA IPO-AMM.WA:
* Said on Tuesday that Warsaw Equity PE Fund I FIZ Aktywow Niepublicznych (Warsaw Equity PE) sold stake in the company under IPO offer
* Warsaw Equity PE owns now 14 pct stake in the company, before the transaction it owned 40.20 pct stake in the company
* Artifex Mundi Investments Grudzinski i Wspolnicy (Artifex Mundi Investments) sold under IPO offer 1.2 mln shares in the company
* Artifex Mundi Investments owns now 45.27 pct stake in the company, before the transaction it owned 56.85 pct stake in Artifex Mundi
* Nationale-Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne SA (Nationale-Nederlanden PTE) bought 9.07 pct stake in Artifex Mundi, before the transaction Nationale-Nederlanden did not own any shares of the company
* Funds managed by Aviva Investors Poland Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Aviva Investors) bought 10.90 pct stake in the company
* Before the transaction Aviva Investors's funds did not own any shares of the company
