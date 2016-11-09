Nov 9 Mabion SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Mylan N.V's wholly-owned unit, Mylan Ireland, for exclusive rights to sell Mabion CD20- oncology drug biosimilar to MabThera/Rituximab in all countries of the European Union and the Balkan countries

* Mylan will also support the company in the process of registration Mabion CD20 drug by the European Medicines Agency

* The company will receive from Mylan the advance payment in the amount of $10 million and additional payments for the implementation of the key steps of the deal in the total amount of up to $35 million, depending on the submission and approval of admission to market the product in key countries and royalties based on annual net sales

