Nov 9 Mabion SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed a long-term cooperation
agreement with Mylan N.V's wholly-owned unit, Mylan Ireland, for
exclusive rights to sell Mabion CD20- oncology drug biosimilar
to MabThera/Rituximab in all countries of the European Union and
the Balkan countries
* Mylan will also support the company in the process of
registration Mabion CD20 drug by the European Medicines Agency
* The company will receive from Mylan the advance payment in
the amount of $10 million and additional payments for the
implementation of the key steps of the deal in the total amount
of up to $35 million, depending on the submission and approval
of admission to market the product in key countries and
royalties based on annual net sales
