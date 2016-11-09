Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Gobarto :
* Cedrob announces a tender for 9.5 mln of Gobarto shares representing 34 pct of its capital - Ipopema Securities, an intermediary in the transaction said on Wednesday
* The price in the tender was set at 6.7 zloty ($1.7) per share
* Cedrob currently holds 66 pct stake in Gobarto and under the tender it wants to buy all the remaining Gobarto's shares and delist the company from trade on the Warsaw Stock Exchange
* The subscription period for share acquisition starts on Nov. 30 and ends on Jan 16., 2017
* Shares will be acquired for 6.7 zloty until Dec. 16 and then until Jan. 16 they will be purchased for 6.15 zlotys
* If Cedrob buys at least 90 pct of Gobarto shares, it plans to undertake a mandatory squeeze-out to acquire the rest
