Nov 9 Energizer Holdings Inc

* Reports Q4 earnings per share $0.34

* Energizer Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and provides financial outlook for the fiscal year 2017

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.75

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* fiscal year 2017 net sales are expected to be up mid-single digits

* fiscal year 2017 organic net sales are expected to be flat to up low-single digits

* unfavorable movements in foreign currencies are expected to reduce net sales by 0.5% to 1.0% for fiscal year 2017

* says impact of handstands acquisition resulted in increased sales of $32.3 million, or 8.1% in Q4

* incremental impact of handstands acquisition is expected to increase net sales by 5% to 6% for fiscal year 2017

* Q4 organic net sales increased 1.7%, due primarily to net distribution and space gains, pricing actions and timing of holiday shipments

* Says capital spending is expected to be in range of $30 to $35 million in FY 2017