Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Administradora de Activos Fibra Inn SC :
* Said on Tuesday that it would execute a cash distribution for the third quarter of 2016 totalling 110.5 million Mexican pesos ($5.6 million), 0.2512 Mexican pesos per CBFI
* The cash distribution to be made on Nov. 16 Source text: bit.ly/2fDsPOV
($1 = 19.8627 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones