Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
* Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) announces sale of the kitchen division of Focus Products Group to Lifetime Brands
* Brown Gibbons Lang & Company says terms of transaction were not disclosed
