BRIEF-Union Bank of the Philippines says qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos versus 4.73 billion pesos
Nov 9 New Equity Venture International AB :
* Said on Tuesday had through subsidiaries together with a group of investors decided to form an IT company, under the working title Entella-IT
* NEVI group's investment in the formation is equivalent to about 13% of the share capital of 500,000 Swedish crowns ($54,887.75)
Source text: bit.ly/2eUdRnH
Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.1095 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos versus 4.73 billion pesos
May 16 Cebu Property Ventures And Development Corp: