Nov 9 New Equity Venture International AB :

* Said on Tuesday had through subsidiaries together with a group of investors decided to form an IT company, under the working title Entella-IT

* NEVI group's investment in the formation is equivalent to about 13% of the share capital of 500,000 Swedish crowns ($54,887.75)

Source text: bit.ly/2eUdRnH

Further company coverage:

($1 = 9.1095 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)