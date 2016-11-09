LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Against all expectations, the election of Republican candidate Donald Trump as US president calmed markets during European and US trading hours. The VIX volatility index briefly edged below 15 in US morning trading, shedding over a third of its value after pushing above 21 in early European trading hours.

The S&P 500 traded slightly up at 2,160 by mid-morning in the US, adding to the 3% rally since last Friday's close after markets responded positively to a growing lead in the polls for Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton.

"We had a high degree of certainty that vol would come under a lot of pressure, but if it has done this with Trump, it's hard to imagine what it would have done if Clinton had won," said an equity derivatives flow trader at a European house.

The moves defy all investor fears and choppy trading overnight in Asia, where the Nikkei 225 sank almost 8% at one point as the election results came in.

"The Trump victory translated into a limited fall in risk assets so far," said Philippe Ferreira, senior strategist at Lyxor - the asset management arm of Societe Generale. "The overall impact is rather muted and, to the relief of most investors, below expectations."

According to equity derivatives traders, an uptick in activity following the result has been dominated by unwinding of short-term December 2016 hedges and rolling out longer-dated hedges to December 2017 or even June 2018 - and some in significant size in terms of vega notional.

"We've seen decent activity but it's not been as busy as the Friday following the UK's EU referendum," said the trader. "Perhaps that is because investors learned their lessons in Brexit - to buy on the dips and lock in money made on hedges along the way."

Risk parameters that came under intense stress around the Brexit vote, such as dividends and repo, remained stable this time around, and in some cases outperformed the market.

Front month VIX futures fell to 15.8 in midday trading, pushing the curve into steep contango. July 2017 contracts traded at 19.74 on anticipation of uncertainty around the detail of Trump's plan to spur economic growth, which includes a large-scale modernisation programme for US infrastructure.

"It is, as yet, very early days to call how equity markets may perform and what the leadership may be in terms of sectors and industries," said Mark Whitehead, portfolio manager at Securities Trust of Scotland.

"One thing is for sure, it will take many weeks, months and even years for evidence to surface of how Mr Trump's, at times highly inflammatory policy statements, will be actually implemented."

Equity derivative desks reported rising activity in dispersion trades and thematic baskets based on stocks that are expected to outperform amid the fiscal easing talked up by Trump in his post-election speech, such as the construction and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Despite the shock outcome, traders are not expecting any surge in activity into year-end as many investors are happy to wait on the sidelines until greater clarity emerges once Trump takes office in January.

"If a fund has done well, you're probably quite happy to downsize your risk and lock in performance for the year," said the trader. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)