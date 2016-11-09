LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Against all expectations, the election
of Republican candidate Donald Trump as US president calmed
markets during European and US trading hours. The VIX volatility
index briefly edged below 15 in US morning trading, shedding
over a third of its value after pushing above 21 in early
European trading hours.
The S&P 500 traded slightly up at 2,160 by mid-morning in
the US, adding to the 3% rally since last Friday's close after
markets responded positively to a growing lead in the polls for
Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton.
"We had a high degree of certainty that vol would come under
a lot of pressure, but if it has done this with Trump, it's hard
to imagine what it would have done if Clinton had won," said an
equity derivatives flow trader at a European house.
The moves defy all investor fears and choppy trading
overnight in Asia, where the Nikkei 225 sank almost 8% at one
point as the election results came in.
"The Trump victory translated into a limited fall in risk
assets so far," said Philippe Ferreira, senior strategist at
Lyxor - the asset management arm of Societe Generale. "The
overall impact is rather muted and, to the relief of most
investors, below expectations."
According to equity derivatives traders, an uptick in
activity following the result has been dominated by unwinding of
short-term December 2016 hedges and rolling out longer-dated
hedges to December 2017 or even June 2018 - and some in
significant size in terms of vega notional.
"We've seen decent activity but it's not been as busy as the
Friday following the UK's EU referendum," said the trader.
"Perhaps that is because investors learned their lessons in
Brexit - to buy on the dips and lock in money made on hedges
along the way."
Risk parameters that came under intense stress around the
Brexit vote, such as dividends and repo, remained stable this
time around, and in some cases outperformed the market.
Front month VIX futures fell to 15.8 in midday trading,
pushing the curve into steep contango. July 2017 contracts
traded at 19.74 on anticipation of uncertainty around the detail
of Trump's plan to spur economic growth, which includes a
large-scale modernisation programme for US infrastructure.
"It is, as yet, very early days to call how equity markets
may perform and what the leadership may be in terms of sectors
and industries," said Mark Whitehead, portfolio manager at
Securities Trust of Scotland.
"One thing is for sure, it will take many weeks, months and
even years for evidence to surface of how Mr Trump's, at times
highly inflammatory policy statements, will be actually
implemented."
Equity derivative desks reported rising activity in
dispersion trades and thematic baskets based on stocks that are
expected to outperform amid the fiscal easing talked up by Trump
in his post-election speech, such as the construction and
pharmaceuticals sectors.
Despite the shock outcome, traders are not expecting any
surge in activity into year-end as many investors are happy to
wait on the sidelines until greater clarity emerges once Trump
takes office in January.
"If a fund has done well, you're probably quite happy to
downsize your risk and lock in performance for the year," said
the trader.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)