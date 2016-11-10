BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Biokhimik OJSC :
* 9-Month net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 93.1 million roubles ($1.46 million) versus 49.9 million roubles year ago
* 9-Month revenue to RAS of 1.58 billion roubles versus 1.16 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fESNSk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.6240 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis