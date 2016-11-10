BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Bashinformsvyaz :
* 9-month net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 644.0 million roubles ($10.16 million) versus 1.28 billion roubles year ago
* 9-month revenue to RAS of 4.95 billion roubles versus 4.92 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fEkFrc
($1 = 63.4021 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015