BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 10 Recipharm Ab (Publ)
* Recipharm ab (publ) q3 ebitda increased by 67% and amounted to sek 144 million (not 520 million)
* Q3 net sales amounted to sek 1 138 million (785), an increase of 45% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis