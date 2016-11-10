Nov 10 Lagardere SCA :

* Reports Q3 sales 1.98 billion euros ($2.17 billion) versus 1.90 billion euros a year ago

* Q3 difference with consolidated figures (+7.0 pct) is explained primarily by a positive scope effect (+49 million euros)

* Confirms its recurring EBIT growth target for 2016 slightly above 10 pct compared to 2015

* Over first nine months of year, growth in revenue was chiefly driven by good performances from travel retail and Lagardère publishing