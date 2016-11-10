Nov 10 Eurocash SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue at 5.76 billion zlotys ($1.45 billion) vs 5.67 bln zlotys in Reuters poll

* Q3 net profit at 58.7 mln zlotys vs 72.0 mln zlotys in Reuters poll

* Q3 EBITDA at 123.2 mln zlotys vs 137.0 mln zlotys in Reuters poll

Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters Poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9662 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)