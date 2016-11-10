BRIEF-Female Health Co enters into a fourth amendment to its credit agreement
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing
Nov 10Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA (ZPC Otmuchow) :
* Said on Wednesday that its Q3 revenue was 29.5 million zlotys ($7.40 million) versus 18.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss of 575,000 versus a profit of 2.5 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 140,000 versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9754 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO Michael Johnson engaged in net exercise transaction involving 730,000 stock appreciation rights due to expire in Feb 2018 and Feb 2019