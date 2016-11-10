BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Gaming Corps AB :
* Said on Wednesday had given notice to Uppsala office
* Says Red Fly Studios in Austin, Texas, is not affected
* CEO said first season of game The Descendant is practically ready and since sales are below expectations, the business must be adjusted
* Giving notice does not mean that Uppsala studio will be shut down, company is actively looking for new projects for the studio during the period
* Cost savings to be of up to 9.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.02 million) annually
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock