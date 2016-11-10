BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America enters into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement
* Reinsurance Group of America says on May 17, co entered into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement - SEC filing
Nov 10 M&C SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday 9-month net profit 0.1 million euros ($109,390.00) versus loss 0.9 million euros a year ago
* Reports no 9-month revenue from sales and services versus 23,000 euros a year ago
* 9-month other revenues of 125,000 euros versus 126,000 euros a year ago
($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GICs in a cashable position $144 million as of May 18 versus $146 million as of May 17