BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America enters into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement
* Reinsurance Group of America says on May 17, co entered into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement - SEC filing
Nov 10 Erne Ventures SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its Q3 revenue was 1,740 zlotys versus 111,629 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss 864,493 zlotys versus 27,606 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 1.7 million zlotys ($427,211) versus 532,477 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9793 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GICs in a cashable position $144 million as of May 18 versus $146 million as of May 17