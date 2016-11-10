Nov 10 Swire Pacific Ltd :

* For HAECO impairment charges currently estimated at HK$280 million expected to be made against profit for 2016

* As a result of review of Swire Pacific Offshore, impairment charges estimated at HK$2.31 billion expected to be made against profits for 2016

* Foregoing matters expected to have material adverse effect on consolidated underlying profit attributable to shareholders of Co for 2016

* Spo's Altus Logistics subsidiary has been disposed of and loss of HK$116 million is expected to be recorded on disposal

* Review undertaken of carrying value of cabin and seats businesses in united states; co's impairment charges amount to HK$210 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: