BRIEF-TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
Nov 10 JWA SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it has begun negotiations on a framework agreement for the provision of support services by the company on the construction and implementation of IT solutions
* Potential revenue generated from the implementation of the agreement will affect its financial results in Q4 2016 and in FY 2017
* Board, in consultation with Progress Partners as financial advisor, has initiated process to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives