Nov 10 Talen Energy Corp :

* FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA projection narrowed to $705-$805 million

* Talen Energy reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.68

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted free cash flow projection increased and narrowed to $500-$600 million

* Increased and narrowed 2016 guidance for adjusted free cash flow to $500-$600 million

* Qtrly total operating revenues $1,238 million versus $1,320 million

* Company decided to defer completion and commercial operation of co-firing capability for unit 1 until spring of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: