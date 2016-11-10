BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Talen Energy Corp :
* FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA projection narrowed to $705-$805 million
* Talen Energy reports third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.68
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted free cash flow projection increased and narrowed to $500-$600 million
* Qtrly total operating revenues $1,238 million versus $1,320 million
* Company decided to defer completion and commercial operation of co-firing capability for unit 1 until spring of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer