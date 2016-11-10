BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
Nov 10 Stantec Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.43
* Stantec reports third quarter 2016 results and appointment of a new director
* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.55
* Stantec Inc qtrly gross revenue $1,257.3 million versus $750.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer