BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Turning Point Brands Inc
* Turning Point Brands Inc. announces third quarter and nine-month 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.34
* Says Q3 sales of $51 million
* Q3 sales $51 million versus $51.4 million
* Net impact of FDA user fees on newly deemed products is expected to be approximately $0.3 million for Q4
* Has invested in complying with new deeming regulations; to incur FDA user fees for first time on cigars, pipe tobacco from October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously