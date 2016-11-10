BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
* Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
Nov 10 Nordic Camping & Resort AB :
* RCN Intressenter II AB, indirectly owned by Norvestor VII L.P., announces a recommendedcash offer to the shareholders of Nordic Camping & Resort AB (NCR)
* RCN Intressenter offers 30.00 Swedish crowns in cash for each share of NCR
* The shares of NCR are valued at a total of about 284 million Swedish crowns ($31.29 million)
* NCR's board has recommended NCR's shareholders to accept the Offer
* RCN Intressenter will finance the Offer with funds provided by Norvestor VII L.P. - completion of the Offer is thus not subject to any financing conditions
* Acceptance period for the Offer is expected to begin on Nov. 15 and end on Dec. 6, 2016
($1 = 9.0775 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to update software that it expects will resolve the concerns of U.S. regulators about excess emissions in 104,000 older diesels, the Italian-American automaker said on Friday.