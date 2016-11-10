BRIEF-Bridgeline Digital files for mixed shelf of up to $10 mln
* Bridgeline Digital Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q1LlpV) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Brookfield Asset Management:
* On November 9, representatives of Brookfield met with independent members of board of directors of Terraform Global
* At the meeting, Brookfield discussed the possibility of transactions involving Brookfield and the Terraform companies
* Proposals include Brookfield would buy shares in Terraform comapnies from existing class A and class B stockholders
* Alternative proposal structure is one in which Brookfield would purchase 100 percent of Terraform companies for cash - SEC filng
* Under first proposal, Terraform companies would remain listed public entities, and Brookfield would replace SunEdison as sponsor Source text - (bit.ly/2fFG0mf) Further company coverage:
* AIG says CEO Brian Duperreault reports open market purchase of 80,000 shares of co's common stock at average of $61.48/share on may 18 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qGrDRT) Further company coverage: