BRIEF-Yum Brands Inc declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/shr
Nov 10 E.L.F. Beauty Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $73.13
* e.l.f. Beauty, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 sales $56.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $53.9 million
* Sees net sales $227 million in 2016
* Sees adjusted ebitda $50 million in 2016
* Sees adjusted pro forma diluted eps $0.30 in 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FICO announces discontinuation of regular dividends in favor of its share repurchase plan