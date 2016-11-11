BRIEF-5th Avenue Holding Q1 net result swings to profit of 1.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6,775 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 11 Cellnet Group Ltd :
* offer values cellnet at approximately $14.6 million
* enters into bid implementation agreement under which wentronic will make off market takeover bid for 83% of shares in cellnet
* cellnet shareholders will be offered $0.28 per share for each of their cellnet shares subject to offer
* Asx alert-proportional takeover offer by wentronic gmbh,cvc-clt.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 40,735 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 34,349 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)