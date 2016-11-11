BRIEF-5th Avenue Holding Q1 net result swings to profit of 1.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6,775 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 11 Orient Securities Co Ltd :
* Golden power group agreed to purchase 301 million shares of dragonite international
* Deal at consideration of hk$1.59 per share
* Total consideration for such transaction is hk$478.6 million
* unit entered into an agreement with goldfame luck limited
* Q1 NET PROFIT 40,735 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 34,349 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO