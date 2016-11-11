BRIEF-Dusit Thani posts qtrly net profit 123.8 million baht
* Qtrly net profit 123.8 million baht versus 153.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 11Shadrinskiy Avtoagregatnyi Zavod :
* Reports 9-month revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 3.75 billion roubles ($57.84 million) versus 3.06 billion roubles year ago
* 9-month net profit to RAS of 130.5 million roubles versus 107.0 million roubles year ago
Source text - bit.ly/2fGYC36
Further company coverage:
($1 = 64.8369 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net profit 123.8 million baht versus 153.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 27,760 ZLOTYS VERSUS 137,740 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO