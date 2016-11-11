BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters into a Letter of Intent with China Unicom Operations Ltd
May 15 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
Nov 11 Treasure ASA :
* Reported on Thursday July-Sept total income of $112,000
* July-Sept operating loss of $244,000
* Expects performance of Hyundai Glovis share in next quarter to be in line with general equity indexes of Korean Stock Exchange
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
WASHINGTON, May 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to debt collectors, ruling that people who have filed for bankruptcy cannot sue companies that try to recoup old debt that is not required to be paid back under state statutes of limitations.