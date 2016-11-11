Nov 11 PVA TePla AG :

* 9-month consolidated sales revenues of 65.1 million euros ($71.01 million) (previous year: 51.6 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT figure of 1.9 million euros (previous year: -1.5 million euros) and consolidated net income of 0.7 million euros (previous year: -2.2 million euros) were generated

* Consolidated sales revenues of between 80 million and 90 million euros, EBITDA of between 4 million and 6 million euros, and EBIT of between 2 million and 4 million euros are expected for fiscal year 2016