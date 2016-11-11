Nov 11 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :

* Reported on Thursday 9-month total revenues of 97.9 million euros ($106.80 million) versus 79.2 million euros a year ago

* 9-month profit before taxes 4.8 million euros versus 3.5 million euros a year ago

* 9-month EBIT of 7.1 million euros, up 34 percent versus year ago

* Says in light of Q3 results it is reasonable to confirm thegrowth trend in revenues and profits for 2016 and the new targets for 2017-2019

