CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances, led by energy stocks, as oil price gains
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy companies, helped by a jump in crude oil prices, led a broad rally.
Nov 11 OTP Bank
Deputy CEO Bencsik tells press conference:
* Hungarian loan book grew 4 percent in first three quarters, driven by 12 percent expansion in corporate loans
* Ukrainian subsidiary returns to profit, capital position improves, no longer needs external financing to grow
* Q3 lending growth in Hungary signals a turnaround after recent stagnation
* Mortgage loan book expected to begin to grow in Q4, marking turnaround in all lending segments
* Expects Hungarian economy to grow by 3.9 percent in 2017, private sector wages by 3.8 percent, domestic consumption by 4.9 percent, creating favourable environment for banks Q3 results: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy companies, helped by a jump in crude oil prices, led a broad rally.
ABIDJAN, May 15 Ivory Coast authorities will maintain a "firm line" faced with a four-day nationwide army mutiny, government spokesman Bruno Kone said on Monday, as the revolt spread, paralysing much of the West African cocoa grower.