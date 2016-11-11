Nov 11 OTP Bank

Deputy CEO Bencsik tells press conference:

* Hungarian loan book grew 4 percent in first three quarters, driven by 12 percent expansion in corporate loans

* Ukrainian subsidiary returns to profit, capital position improves, no longer needs external financing to grow

* Q3 lending growth in Hungary signals a turnaround after recent stagnation

* Mortgage loan book expected to begin to grow in Q4, marking turnaround in all lending segments

* Expects Hungarian economy to grow by 3.9 percent in 2017, private sector wages by 3.8 percent, domestic consumption by 4.9 percent, creating favourable environment for banks Q3 results: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)