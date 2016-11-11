Nov 11 OTP Bank Nyrt

Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells press conference:

* Risk costs are approaching their potential minimum level, unlikely to fall much further

* Decline in loan book has reversed, growth adding to profitability

* Interest margins remain under pressure, to keep declining slightly, eroding profitability

* Balance of those two factors to set profits

* Expected acquisitions in next three months also an avenue for growth

* Hopes acquisitions will contribute substantially to bottom line Q3 results: OTP sees turnaround: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)