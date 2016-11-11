CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances, led by energy stocks, as oil price gains
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy companies, helped by a jump in crude oil prices, led a broad rally.
Nov 11 OTP Bank Nyrt
Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells press conference:
* Risk costs are approaching their potential minimum level, unlikely to fall much further
* Decline in loan book has reversed, growth adding to profitability
* Interest margins remain under pressure, to keep declining slightly, eroding profitability
* Balance of those two factors to set profits
* Expected acquisitions in next three months also an avenue for growth
* Hopes acquisitions will contribute substantially to bottom line Q3 results: OTP sees turnaround: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy companies, helped by a jump in crude oil prices, led a broad rally.
ABIDJAN, May 15 Ivory Coast authorities will maintain a "firm line" faced with a four-day nationwide army mutiny, government spokesman Bruno Kone said on Monday, as the revolt spread, paralysing much of the West African cocoa grower.